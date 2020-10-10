Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Carver Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CARV) Head to Head Contrast

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 1.62 $8.14 million N/A N/A Carver Bancorp $25.37 million 0.80 -$5.42 million N/A N/A

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Carver Bancorp -20.13% -118.87% -0.85%

Volatility & Risk

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp and Carver Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Blackhawk Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards. It also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking, business interest checking, business sweep, small business checking, business NOW, health savings, and money market accounts; commercial, development, term, equipment/fixed asset, and small business administration loans; lines and letters of credit; receivables financing; and corporate credit cards, as well as cash management solutions. In addition, the company offers payments and transfer, mortgages lending, financial planning, wealth management, security brokerage, investment management, commercial banking, and online and mobile banking services, as well as mortgage and installment loans. It serves individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers through its locations in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending products, as well as construction, business, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and three ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

