Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.31

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and traded as low as $12.95. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 15,408 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

