Reviewing OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) and Encision (NASDAQ:ECIA)

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) and Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of Encision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encision has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OraSure Technologies and Encision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 3 4 0 2.57 Encision 0 0 0 0 N/A

OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $15.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.39%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Encision.

Profitability

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Encision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies -1.57% -3.08% -2.75% Encision -2.19% -7.09% -3.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Encision’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $154.60 million 7.12 $16.66 million $0.13 118.31 Encision $7.67 million 0.72 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Encision.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Encision on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIV-1/2, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu Rapid Flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect DX, ORAcollect DNA, Performagene, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, GenoFIND, Hemagene, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

About Encision

Encision Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's AEM instruments product line includes a range of endo-mechanical instruments, including scissors, graspers, and dissectors, as well as fixed-tip electrodes and suction-irrigation electrodes. It also provides various handles, which are used for advanced laparoscopic procedures that incorporate stiffer shafts and ergonomic features; AEM EndoShield 2 burn protection systems; and AEM Burn Protection Cable, as well as markets AEM monitor product line that is used in conjunction with AEM instruments. The company sells its products through a network of direct and independent sales representatives. Encision Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

