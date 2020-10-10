Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

In related news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,270.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,313 shares of company stock valued at $384,207 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in AtriCure by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.72. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $51.76.

AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

