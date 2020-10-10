-$0.33 EPS Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.35). Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 803.60% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%.

AXDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $623.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $19.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

