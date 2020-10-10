-$0.08 EPS Expected for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Athersys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Athersys also posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research raised Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Athersys in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athersys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Athersys stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -1.73. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,471. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Athersys by 36.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

