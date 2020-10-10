AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 124%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVEO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

