Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.33. Dakota Territory Resource shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 25,860 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.

In other Dakota Territory Resource news, major shareholder Richard Lynn Bachman sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $68,750.00.

About Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC)

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Territory Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Territory Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Blackhawk Bancorp and Carver Bancorp Head to Head Contrast
Blackhawk Bancorp and Carver Bancorp Head to Head Contrast
Head-To-Head Contrast: Amistar and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Head-To-Head Contrast: Amistar and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Hang Lung Properties Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.31
Hang Lung Properties Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.31
Reviewing OraSure Technologies and Encision
Reviewing OraSure Technologies and Encision
Delcath Systems & The Competition Financial Survey
Delcath Systems & The Competition Financial Survey
Nephros & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey
Nephros & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report