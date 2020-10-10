Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Alphatec also reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 56.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.49%. The business had revenue of $29.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $622.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.43. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $44,912.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 657,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,583.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 5,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,660 shares of company stock worth $617,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alphatec by 33.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Alphatec by 107.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 104.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.