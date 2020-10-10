ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.32

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and traded as low as $21.80. ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 5,179 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UBR)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, formerly ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

