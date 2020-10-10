Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HPF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.07

Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HPF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $1.90. Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 24,652 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.23.

Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf Company Profile (TSE:HPF)

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

