$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.88. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,348 shares of company stock worth $38,527,214. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,640 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,028 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Best Buy by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,317,000 after purchasing an additional 827,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $116.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.