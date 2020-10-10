Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. Sulliden Mining Capital shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06.

Sulliden Mining Capital Company Profile (TSE:SMC)

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc, a precious metals company, invests in, acquires, and develops mining properties in the Americas. The company explores for gold, zinc, silver, and copper ores. Its primary project is the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering 334 hectares in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

