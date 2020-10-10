$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. American Vanguard posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Vanguard.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $447.86 million, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.

In other American Vanguard news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 18,244 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $262,713.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 16,878 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $241,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at $490,275.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,241,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 449,343 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,897,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 61,224 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 32,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Vanguard (AVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.