State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.57 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 1,023.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 9,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,243. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.