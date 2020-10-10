State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 19,435 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,435 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of FMC by 186.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of FMC by 112.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

FMC stock opened at $108.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

