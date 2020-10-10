Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,562 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,290 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $179,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,710,000 after buying an additional 392,679 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $130,532,000 after buying an additional 2,646,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,949,735 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

NYSE LUV opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

