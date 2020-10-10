Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,514,000 after purchasing an additional 420,112 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 194.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Shares of KNSL opened at $208.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $212.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.00.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $993,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,418,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,475,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,900 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

