Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Neogen worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Neogen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,233 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,864,000 after acquiring an additional 82,437 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,252,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,172,000 after acquiring an additional 46,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Neogen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $454,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $1,991,427.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $71.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.79 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.