State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,742 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 105.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in AMETEK by 73.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 812.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 215,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after buying an additional 192,177 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $769,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $106.94 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $108.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

