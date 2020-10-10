State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 3,370 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 61.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,304,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,851,000 after buying an additional 495,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,449,000 after purchasing an additional 173,419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,421,000 after purchasing an additional 104,439 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 208,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 97,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,303 shares of company stock worth $1,205,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

