Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.10% of Meritage Homes worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $623,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.22.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

