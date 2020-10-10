Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 7,400 Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Pampa Energia worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pampa Energia by 190.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Pampa Energia by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Pampa Energia S.A. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.93. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAM shares. ValuEngine raised Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pampa Energia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

