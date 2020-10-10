Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 10,500 Shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.18% of Park Electrochemical worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Park Electrochemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 213.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Electrochemical by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Park Electrochemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKE stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $231.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 15.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

