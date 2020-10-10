Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,892,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 100,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.18 million, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

