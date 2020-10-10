CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 34.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CECE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $75.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Liner acquired 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,014 shares in the company, valued at $605,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 3,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,801.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,000 shares of company stock worth $259,770 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

