Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 3,449 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.43% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVGI. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 87,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $204.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.40.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

