GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 23.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in GrafTech International by 18.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in GrafTech International by 73.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAF opened at $7.30 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. GrafTech International had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.65%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

