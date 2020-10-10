Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 5,400 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 35.7% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 39,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.66 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $528.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

