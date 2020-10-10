Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $421,000 Position in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,583 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Northfield Bancorp worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 76.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 301.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 118.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $546.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Stahlin purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,291. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,125 shares of company stock worth $212,948. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

