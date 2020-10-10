SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Holdings Reduced by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 728.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 289.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJW. TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

SJW stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

