Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.37% of Mistras Group worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MG. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.84. Mistras Group Inc has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $16.56.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Mistras Group Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Mistras Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

