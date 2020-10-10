Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 3,700 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.58% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth $48,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,588.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Wampler, Jr. acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,107.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,674.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,750 shares of company stock worth $98,708. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of BSET opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.68. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 182.22%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

