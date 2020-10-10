Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Stake Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.46% of Evolution Petroleum worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 184.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 134,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 596,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $2.20 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPM. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

