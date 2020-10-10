Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

HBAN opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

