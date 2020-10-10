Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Greif were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 19.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Greif in the second quarter worth $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Greif by 12.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 16.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the second quarter worth $37,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

NYSE GEF opened at $40.92 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Greif news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

