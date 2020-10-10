Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 60,200 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1,037.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $26,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock worth $45,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $182.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Solid Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.