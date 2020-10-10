Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $436,000 Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 102.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 481,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

EV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of EV opened at $60.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

