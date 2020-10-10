Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.13% of Kimball Electronics worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth about $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 29.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth about $140,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KE. ValuEngine lowered Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $307.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $286.16 million during the quarter.

Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

