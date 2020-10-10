Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 17,700 Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Triumph Group worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 206.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,080 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

NYSE:TGI opened at $7.20 on Friday. Triumph Group Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $374.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

