Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Wabash National worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $10,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 170.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 650,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 218.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 627,797 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 226.1% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 822,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 570,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 98.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 423,835 shares in the last quarter.

WNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Wabash National from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $728.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.99. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

