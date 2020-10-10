Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 2,776 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

TRI stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $82.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

