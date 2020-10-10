Comparing Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) & Mitesco (NASDAQ:MITI)

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Mitesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $1.85 billion 1.20 $274.00 million $3.80 6.37 Mitesco N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 3.26% 28.39% 3.25% Mitesco N/A N/A -9,949.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.22%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Mitesco.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Mitesco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

About Mitesco

Mitesco Inc. focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

