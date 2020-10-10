Financial Analysis: GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) versus Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gamida Cell and GENFIT S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 6 0 3.00 GENFIT S A/ADR 3 3 4 0 2.10

Gamida Cell presently has a consensus target price of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 216.60%. GENFIT S A/ADR has a consensus target price of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 143.70%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than GENFIT S A/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GENFIT S A/ADR has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of GENFIT S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and GENFIT S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -109.47% -63.13% GENFIT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamida Cell and GENFIT S A/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -3.07 GENFIT S A/ADR $45.88 million 3.93 -$72.96 million ($1.97) -2.42

Gamida Cell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GENFIT S A/ADR. Gamida Cell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GENFIT S A/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats GENFIT S A/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy, which is in Phase I studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic test for the identification of patients with NASH; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.