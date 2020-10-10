Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) versus Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NYSE:PLAY) Financial Review

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Main Street Capital and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 3 1 0 2.25 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 5 6 0 2.55

Main Street Capital currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.01%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus target price of $22.95, indicating a potential upside of 42.57%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Main Street Capital and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $243.37 million 8.31 $129.57 million $2.50 12.28 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.35 billion 0.57 $100.26 million $3.02 5.33

Main Street Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Main Street Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Main Street Capital and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital -34.15% 10.12% 5.62% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment -8.95% -37.81% -2.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Main Street Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Main Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Main Street Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, manufacturing, media, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors. It does not seek to invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in traditional or basic businesses. The firm primarily invests in companies based in the Southern, South Central, and Southwestern regions of the United States but also considers other domestic investment opportunities. It typically invests between $2 million and $75 million in equity and $5 million to $50 million in debt, revenue between $10 million and $150 million, enterprise value between $3 million and $50 million, and EBITDA between $1 million and $20 million. The firm seeks to charge a fixed interest rate between 12 percent and 14 percent, payable in cash, in case of its mezzanine loan investments. The firm typically invests in the form of term debt with equity participation and/or direct equity investments. It prefers to maintain fully diluted minority and majority equity positions in its portfolio companies of 5 percent to 50 percent, and may have controlling interests in some instances. The firm also co-invests with other investment firms. It seeks to exit its debt investments through the repayment of the investment from internally generated cash flow and/or refinancing within a period of three to seven years. It participates in warrants, PIK (Payment in Kind) interest, convertible securities, junior secured or unsecured, senior secured debt, unitranche debt, equity related, common equity, and preferred equity. Main Street Capital Corporation was incorporated on March 9, 2007 and is based at Houston, Texas.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

