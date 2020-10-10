52,100 Shares in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

CRBP stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

