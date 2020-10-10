York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of York Water worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of York Water by 392.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of York Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of York Water by 174.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of York Water by 1,758.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of York Water by 94.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YORW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Shares of YORW opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $568.07 million, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. York Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that York Water Co will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

