32,000 Shares in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $909,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 58,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Son-Jai Paik purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $152,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of SI stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. Silvergate Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $289.31 million and a PE ratio of 14.48.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

