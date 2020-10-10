Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Tredegar worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tredegar by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tredegar by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tredegar in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the first quarter valued at $160,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tredegar alerts:

NYSE:TG opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.90 million, a PE ratio of 197.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.64 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 0.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.