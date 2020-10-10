Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 19,700 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.35% of Pixelworks worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth approximately $896,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 86,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $40,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,475.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXLW opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.23.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pixelworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

